Early morning armed robbery at the Eastport Royal Farms convenience store

| May 21, 2019, 08:40 AM

Just before 5am this morning, officers from the Annapolis Police Department responded to the Royal Farms stor on the corner of Sixth Street and Chesapeake Avenue for a reported robbery.

The clerk advised that two male suspects with their faces covered approached the clerk and showed a handgun. The clerk was ordered back into the store and was forced to open the register.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled down Chesapeake Avenue.  The suspects were not located and police are actively investigating.

