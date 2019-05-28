Dogwood Acres expands on Queen Anne’s County

Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat announced that they recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate their expansion with their second location. The new facility will be located in the Matapeake Business Center in Stevensville on Kent Island. The new Dogwood Acres will provide pet boarding and doggie daycare services, similar to those currently provided at their Davidsonville location. The facility will include dog and cat suites, wooded nature trails and a dog water park. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.

Dogwood Acres Owner Audrey Reichardt commented on the expansion saying, “This is an exciting time for us. We are happy to invest in and provide employment opportunities in a community that has been so welcoming to us. There is a definite demand for our services on that side of the Bay Bridge. We can’t wait to be a part of the Kent Island community and provide premium pet care to new customers.”

For more information, visit www.dogwoodacres.com

