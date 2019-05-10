Do you have a standout student? Chesapeake Family Life is looking for you

Chesapeake Family Life is hosting its second annual Standout Student awards program. The program recognizes students who have made a difference in their community.

Standout Students have unique stories, ideas, activities and leadership qualities that have changed or impacted their community. They are searching for local students (Anne Arundel, Howard, Prince George’s or Calvert Counties) who are leading entrepreneurs, community builders, activists, environmentalists, leaders, innovators, motivators, champions of social outreach, authors or performing arts stars. Students must be in grades 6–11 as of May 1, 2019.

The 2018 Standout Students included a nonprofit founder; creator of March for Our Lives Annapolis; Eagle Scout and rock star band member; BMX bike star; and an extraordinary SPCA Volunteer. Profiles of the 2018 Standout Students can be found at ChesapeakeFamily.com/SOS

Nominations are open now. Award winners will be notified in June and honored in November at a presentation and honoring ceremony. Profiles of the students will appear in the November print edition of Chesapeake Family Life. Video interviews of each recognized student will be featured online at ChesapeakeFamily.com and shared with the community at large.

Deadline to nominate students is June 1, 2019. Teachers, parents or students may make nominations. The application is simple, and includes a 500-word description of the student and his/her achievements.

The application to apply can be found at ChesapeakeFamily.com/SOS

