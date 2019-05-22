DC man found guilty in Anne Arundel murder

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced late yesterday that Malachi T. Ellis, 21, of Washington, D.C., was found guilty of first degree murder, armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury.

Mr. Ellis is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18, 2019.

“The jury found that Mr. Ellis participated in the robbery and murder of Dalan Plummer,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “Mr. Ellis will now be held accountable for his participation in this horrendous act which ended the life of a young man.”

On June 25, 2016, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to a report of a shooting at the Knights Inn located in the 3300 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road. Upon arrival, the police learned that the victim, Dalan Plummer, had been shot while being robbed. Mr. Plummer was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, Tamar Wallace Jr., who was with Mr. Plummer when he was shot and who was identified as another victim of the robbery, stated that they encountered two suspects – one suspect described as a black male with long dreadlock style hair wearing a bright yellow t-shirt and dark pants and the second suspect describe as a black male with short hair wearing a gray t-shirt and dark shorts later identified as Malachi T. Ellis – inside of the McDonald’s restaurant located near the Knights Inn. After leaving the restaurant, the four went to the Knights Inn where the suspects announced a robbery and stole items and cash from the victims. During the robbery, Mr. Ellis shot the victim. After the robbery, the assailants fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Malibu. After broadcasting a description of the suspects and the vehicle they were in to the public, police received information from a citizen identifying the suspect’s car and its location. Mr. Ellis was subsequently identified in a photographic line up.

The Honorable Alison Asti presided over the case.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Glen Neubauer and Matt Watt prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.