“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Crosby named a Top 50 PR Firm by PR Week magazine

| May 10, 2019, 04:43 PM
Rams Head
Raymond Crosby

Raymond Crosby

Crosby Marketing Communications has risen to join the ranks of the top 50 public relations firms in the nation, as listed in the PRWeek 2019 Agency Business Report. One of the industry’s most respected publications, PRWeek’s annual ranking of agencies is based on income and number of staff.

With an impressive 16% revenue growth in 2018, Crosby joined the top 50 for the first time, jumping to the #50 spot from #55 the previous year. PRWeek also ranked Crosby among the top 100 PR firms globally – up to #88 from #92 in 2018 – and #4 in U.S. healthcare PR.

“We’re proud to be rising in the ranks of the top agencies in the U.S. and around the world,” said Raymond Crosby, president and CEO of Crosby. “We continue to experience strong, steady growth as we work with leading healthcare, federal government and nonprofit clients to improve people’s lives.”

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causes and Military & Veterans. The firm is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Mothers Day Brunch
Insert future code here