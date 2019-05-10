Crosby named a Top 50 PR Firm by PR Week magazine

Crosby Marketing Communications has risen to join the ranks of the top 50 public relations firms in the nation, as listed in the PRWeek 2019 Agency Business Report . One of the industry’s most respected publications, PRWeek’s annual ranking of agencies is based on income and number of staff.

With an impressive 16% revenue growth in 2018, Crosby joined the top 50 for the first time, jumping to the #50 spot from #55 the previous year. PRWeek also ranked Crosby among the top 100 PR firms globally – up to #88 from #92 in 2018 – and #4 in U.S. healthcare PR.

“We’re proud to be rising in the ranks of the top agencies in the U.S. and around the world,” said Raymond Crosby, president and CEO of Crosby. “We continue to experience strong, steady growth as we work with leading healthcare, federal government and nonprofit clients to improve people’s lives.”

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causes and Military & Veterans . The firm is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

