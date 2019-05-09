County contracts with outside firms for environmental projects

The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works (DPW) Watershed Protection and Restoration Program announced a total award of $5.43 million to three firms – including two Anne Arundel County-based companies – to restore 6,700 feet (more than 1.25 miles) of stream and shoreline through its innovative Full Delivery of Water Quality Improvements contract.

Launched in 2016, this is the third award of the county’s “Full Delivery of Water Quality Improvements” contract, designed to increase the county’s environmental restoration capacity. The contract is structured to help Anne Arundel County meet its federal pollution reduction permits and goals by partnering with the private sector. Specifically, the work will support the county’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) and Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) permits.

“Reducing pollution and cleaning up our waterways requires all hands on deck: public hands, private hands, and volunteer hands,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I’m pleased to see that our waterway cleanup effort is engaging local contractors who not only keep our money in the county, but also benefit from the results of their work.”

The full award will only be paid upon completion of the projects and verification of the project’s benefits. The county’s capital program includes a similar effort for Fiscal Year 2020 and an additional solicitation will be made in the fall of 2019.

These restoration projects, detailed below, will help keep our waterways healthy by protecting the shoreline from erosion, providing habitat for fish and wildlife, and reducing pollution from stormwater runoff. Specifically, the contract consists of three separate projects:

BayLand Consultants & Designers, Inc. (Hanover) was awarded $2.81 million to design and construct 3,625 linear feet of living shoreline in the South River watershed.

Underwood & Associates (Annapolis) was awarded over $363,000 to design and construct 911 linear feet of living shoreline in the Severn River watershed.

Restoration Systems, LLC (Raleigh, NC) was awarded $2.25 million for the restoration of approximately 1,775 linear feet of stream and wetlands feeding the upper South River watershed as well 480 linear feet of shoreline near the mouth of the river.

