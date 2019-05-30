“Herrmann
Community19 Gallery to open exhibit at Annapolis Towne Centre for Annapolis Arts Week

| May 30, 2019, 06:11 PM
Hosted by the Annapolis Towne Centre, the inaugural Community19 Gallery exhibit by Annapolis Arts Week will featured art from 30 member artists of local non-profits: Annapolis Arts Alliance and Annapolis Watercolor Club, as well as students from Studio 39, a creative and performing space for Anne Arundel County Public Schools Performing and Visual Arts Magnet Program.

This exhibit will remain up from June 7-15 and will feature the works of 30 2D and 3D artists of the Annapolis Arts Alliance and Annapolis Watercolor Club. Participating artists will be juried by committee.  Registered artists’ mediums include: Oil, Watercolor, Acrylic, Glass, Photography, Maps, Prints, Pen and Ink, Jewelry, Textiles, gifts and more!

The opening reception will be on June 7th from 5:30 to 9pm. All press and media are encouraged to attend. For interview requests please contact Kira Remy at (301)-785-5030 or [email protected] with your availability and preferred interview topic (i.e. Annapolis Towne Centre, Annapolis Arts Week, Annapolis Arts Alliance, or Annapolis Watercolor Club) no later than Thursday, June 6th.

