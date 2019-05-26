“Herrmann
Comcast Cares helps out Anne Arundel County Food Bank and Maryland Hall

| May 26, 2019, 04:17 PM
Margaret Davis, President of Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, State Senator Sarah Elfreth and Sean Looney, Vice President of Government & Regulatory Affairs for Comcast Maryland, honor Speaker Mike Busch and his commitment to the community during the 18th annual Comcast Cares Day at Maryland Hall.

From April through mid-May, more than 175 local Comcast NBCUniversal employees and their families, friends and community partners worked together to “make change happen” as they volunteered to improve communities in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County as part of the 18thannual Comcast Cares Day.

Comcast Cares Day is both a celebration of the company’s year-round commitment to volunteerism and service and an illustration of the significant impact we have when our employees, their friends and families and our community partners come together to volunteer at more than a thousand projects around the world to make a lasting difference in the communities where we live, work and serve.

Volunteers help clean and organize the storage facility and sort food donations at the Anne Arundel County Food Bank in Crownsville in partnership with the United Way of Central Maryland for the 18th annual Comcast Cares Day.

Volunteers cleaned and organized the storage facility and sorted food donations at the Anne Arundel County Food Bank in Crownsville in partnership with the United Way of Central Maryland. Additionally, volunteers cleaned up and beautified the grounds of Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis. And, volunteers assembled bracelets and wrote cards for veterans in partnership with Operation Gratitude in Millersville and across the Beltway Region, engaging more than 300 volunteers for the organization.

For more information on Comcast’s volunteer and community investment initiatives, visitwww.comcast.com/community.

