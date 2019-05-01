City to kick off Pride Month tonight at BAROAK

Mayor Gavin Buckley will kick-off a month of events leading up to Annapolis Pride Month and the first Annapolis Pride March, slated for June 29, in downtown Annapolis.

The kickoff event will be hosted at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Baroak on West Street. At the event, the Mayor will sign a proclamation naming June “Pride Month” in the City of Annapolis.

“By protecting the rights of every individual in our community, we enhance the value of our entire society,” Mayor Buckley said. “What started at Stonewall in New York City in June of 1969 is continued in new traditions in Annapolis 50 years later.”

In addition to supporting Pride Month and the Annapolis Pride Parade, Buckley had named Max Huber as the first Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ) Liaison in the Mayor’s office. Huber’s responsibilities include outreach and constituent services, and event planning.

The City’s LGBTQ Liaison in the police department is Sgt. Amy Miquez. She facilitates law enforcement engagement with the LGBTQ community.

To learn more about Annapolis Pride and Pride Month, have a listen to our podcast with Jeremy Browning.





