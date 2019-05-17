City of Annapolis offers tips for navigating Commissioning Week

The City of Annapolis will welcome thousands of friends and family of United States Naval Academy Midshipman for Commissioning Week activities, May 17-24, 2019. The commissioning ceremony will take place on Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at Navy Marine Corps Stadium on Rowe Boulevard in Annapolis.

For a full listing of events and activities, visit usna.edu .

In the week before the commissioning ceremony, City residents and visitors should expect heavy traffic, temporary road and bridge closures, parking limitations, maritime traffic restrictions and increased security.

HEAVY TRAFFIC: Make a plan to accommodate the increase in cars and pedestrian traffic as much as possible. Allow yourself plenty of extra time and please be courteous to out-of-town drivers who are unfamiliar with city streets. Download the “Prepare Me Annapolis” mobile app to receive local traffic alerts.

On Friday, May 24, traffic around Navy Marine Corps Stadium on Rowe Blvd. will be heavy until approximately 3 p.m.

TEMPORARY ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES: On Tuesday, May 21, the Route 450 (Taylor Avenue) bridge will close between 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the Blue Angels Circle and Arrival (weather date for Circle and Arrival is Wednesday, May 22). The bridge closes again Tuesday and Wednesday, May 22 at 1:45 p.m. until approximately 4 p.m. for the Blue Angels rehearsal (Tuesday) and flight demonstration (Wednesday).

On Tuesday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 22, US Naval Academy gates will be closed to vehicular traffic between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

On Friday, May 24, there will be early morning road closures in the area of Rowe Blvd., Taylor Ave., and King George Street.

PARKING LIMITATIONS: Expect parking to be limited throughout the week. Visit AnnapolisParking.com to reserve parking in advance. Please note that there will be enforcement of metered parking, two-hour limited spaces, Residential Permit Zones and red zones. Visitors are strongly encouraged to park at Knighton (Corner of Colonial Avenue and West Street) and Park Place (Just off of West Street and Spa Road) Garages and take the Circulator downtown.

On Friday, May 24, 2019, there will be no state employee parking at Navy Marine Corps Stadium Lot. The parking lot will be reserved for graduation attendees. City and state employees who normally park at Navy Marine Corps Stadium should relocate to the Calvert Street Garage.

MARITIME TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Boaters, please have a map or understanding of boating safety zones during the Blue Angels demonstrations on Tuesday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 22. Follow all maritime laws, especially those that require a personal floatation device for each person on board and children under the age of 13. The area will be patrolled by the Coast Guard, Department of Natural Resources Police, Coast Guard Auxiliary and Annapolis Police and Fire Rescue boats.

Severn River Marine Restrictions: On Tuesday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 22, there will be restrictions to boat traffic between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. including no boat traffic and anchoring from the following areas on the Severn River and its tributaries. The southern boundary will be established by Naval Academy Yard Patrol craft, which will mark a line drawn from the quick flashing light at the south end of the Naval Academy seawall to Greenbury Point. The northern boundary is marked by the U.S. Rt. 50 Severn River Bridge. Limitations to boat traffic include boats that are moored to a permanent dock along the shoreline.

INCREASED SECURITY: All residents and visitors should remain aware of their surroundings. Please identify suspicious personnel, packages or behavior to local authorities. If you see something, say something. Dial 9-1-1 for emergency response.

The Annapolis Call Center will be activated from Tuesday, May 21 through Friday, May 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Call Center can be reached at 410-260-2211.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB