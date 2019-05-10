“Herrmann
Churchton woman killed in West River accident this morning

| May 10, 2019, 02:03 PM
On May 10, 2019 at approximately 7:52 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Muddy Creek Road near Swamp Circle Road in West River for a crash involving two vehicles.

A Honda Fit was traveling northbound on Muddy Creek Road north of Swamp Circle Road when it lost control and crossed the double yellow center line. The Honda struck a southbound Toyota Highlander head on.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Katherine Arias, 22, of Churchton, was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to University of Maryland, R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where she died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Kelley  Ann Brantner, 47 , of West River, and an 8-year old passenger were transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis with minor injuries.

The primary cause of the crash was the Honda failing to remain right of center. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the crash investigation and the case will be reviewed by the States Attorney.

