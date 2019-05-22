“Herrmann
Chow for a Cause this Saturday

| May 22, 2019, 04:53 PM
Rams Head

When charity meets food trucks, you get the best of it all and Seeds 4 Success is bringing it to the Navy Marine-Corps Memorial Stadium on May 25th with Chow for a Cause!

What a great way to contribute to a charity, by chowing down on delicious super-sized samples from 10 food trucks, drinking craft beer and dancing to live music! This event is open to all ages so bring the whole family!

Tickets are cheaper before the event, so don’t wait, buy your tickets now

KIDS UNDER 12 GET IN FOR FREE!

Food Truck Lineup, YUM!

Pablo’s Toc’Os The Smoking Swine | WOLO Eats | Bistro Lunch Box |Jimmy’s Famous Seafood | Dizzy Cow Pizza | Truck of Deliciousness | Breaking Borders | Iced Gems | Quinn’s Ice

Entertainment by Timmie and Tambo as well as Dalia! This is a pet and family friendly event. The kids will have face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon animals and more!

And best of all, proceeds go to Seeds 4 Success.

