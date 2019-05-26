“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Chesapeake K-9 Fund presents Annapolis Police with a new K-9 vehicle alarm

| May 26, 2019, 10:53 AM
Rams Head

Annapolis Police Department K-9s just received a K-9 vehicle alarm system paid for with a grant from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund to the Chesapeake K-9 Fund. The Chesapeake K-9 Fund sought the grant to support the Annapolis Police Department’s K-9 Unit. The grant, which totaled $2,719.99, was awarded in November of 2018.

The Chesapeake K-9 Fund is a 501c (3) charity located in Annapolis, MD whose mission is to help offset costs for law enforcement K-9 units in the Chesapeake Bay area.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund supports police and fire departments throughout the U.S. with an emphasis on support for K-9 units and service dogs.

The money was awarded in November of 2018 and was already used to purchase two K-9 bullet and stab protective vests for Annapolis Police K-9s Cal and Roxy. Now a K-9 vehicle alarm system has been purchased using the remaining grant money. The alarm system will be installed in a vehicle used to transport K-9s in the Annapolis Police Department’s K-9 Unit.  The alarm system is designed to assure the health and safety of the dog while in the vehicle, especially when the handler is outside the vehicle. The system has sensors to track temperature as well as the vehicle’s battery voltage. When problems are detected, the system activates a siren with a special warning signal, displays a message on an LCD display and sends an alert to the handler on a mobile device.

The Chesapeake K-9 Fund provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.chesapeakeK9fund.org.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Mothers Day Brunch
Insert future code here