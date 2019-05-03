Chesapeake Arts Center names Nicole Caracia as Artistic Director

Chesapeake Arts Center and its Board of Directors announced that Nicole Caracia will become the company’s artistic director.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce that Nicole Caracia has been selected to lead the Chesapeake Arts Center as the artistic director,” said Executive Director/ CEO Belinda Fraley Huesman. “Nicole is a tremendously talented artist, an advocate for inclusivity in the arts, and a beloved member of the community who understands the passion of our local arts culture. She knows where the Chesapeake Arts Center has been and has a vision for where the CAC can go. I very much look forward to the CAC’s growth under her artistic leadership. Nicole is professional, polished and prepared at all times and CAC would not be where it is today without the leadership she has exuded thus far.

“I am honored and excited leading CAC into its next chapter,” Caracia said. “Chesapeake Arts Center has always been known for the quality of its work and its passion for the community. We have a terrific staff and a family of the best artists in the area who know that CAC gives them the support they need to accomplish their best work. I look forward to continuing the mission while initiating a new commitment to welcoming and inspiring our community.”

Caracia brings a vision for CAC’s next chapter that builds on the center’s success. Since 2013 she has served as CAC’s Marketing Director, Gallery and Program Director. She has curated over 90 gallery shows, including off-site gallery shows at the Hospice of the Chesapeake, Aloft BWI

Hotel, Chase Brexton Health Care Center, and the largest exhibit at the Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), called “Maryland My Maryland.”

Caracia’s plans for the CAC is to bring on more collaborative educational art programs to welcome new audiences and create additional opportunities for artists and students. Caracia’s task as the artistic director is to create a diverse season program for the center, maintain and build more community partnerships and work with the education coordinator/instructors to build the education department for crossover collaboration in multi-disciplinary mediums.

For more information on upcoming classes and events at the Chesapeake Arts Center, call 410-636-6597 or visit online at www.chesapeakearts.org.

