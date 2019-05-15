“Herrmann
Cab driver robbed at gunpoint in Eastport

| May 15, 2019, 09:12 AM
This morning at 230am, the Annapolis Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of President Street for an armed robbery.

A cab driver was dropping off a passenger in the 1000 block of President Street in the Eastport section of Annapolis near the Eastport Community Center.

As he was dropping the passenger off, two men approached the river, pointed a handgun at him and demanded money. The cab driver complied and the two male suspects fled the area on foot.

The police were unable to locate the suspects.

