Burritos for Beds raises $14K

| May 12, 2019, 10:40 AM
Samaritan House LogoGreat food and a great cause drew over 150 supporters to the Samaritan House’s 6th Annual Burritos for Beds breakfast fundraiser in Annapolis on May 1st.

During the 3-hour donation-only event at Chevys FreshMex, guests contributed over $14,000 to the Samaritan House and their ongoing mission of providing a support system for a strong sober community.

The Burritos for Beds Breakfast was first held in 2014 to raise funds to construct a new residence hall. That goal will be achieved late this summer as the Samaritan Center opens, doubling the number of clients the house can accommodate, from 16 to 32. With this growth, leadership at Samaritan House is taking the next step by developing a comprehensive continuum of care through outreach programs utilizing the space at the Samaritan Center.

For more information on the Samaritan House, see www.samaritanhouseannapolis.org  If you are interested in giving, online credit/debit donations can be made on the website or you can mail your donation to Samaritan House, 2610 Greenbriar Lane, Annapolis 21401.

