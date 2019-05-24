Buckley to address gunfire in HACA communities with community engagement

Mayor Buckley held two meetings on Friday, May 24th to discuss the recent violence in the Harbour House/ Eastport Terrace and Robinwood Communities. Along with the Mayor’s staff, the Robinwood meeting (there was one scheduled in Harbour House shortly afterwards) was attended by the President of the Robinwood Resident’s Council, Acting Police Chief Paul Herman and several officers, the Executive Director of HACA, three Alderpersons, and approximately 8 residents of the community.

The Mayor said that the violence was unacceptable and that “We are moving forward with solutions.” Acting Police Chief Paul Herman said that the incidents are still under investigation and that there would be increased police presence in the neighborhoods. He encouraged people to approach officers and talk with them and said he has instructed his officers to approach residents and speak with them.

You can listen to the brief meeting right here:

As to specific ways to address the gun violence, Carol King from the Robinwood Resident’s Association announced a community cleanup effort for Saturday, May 25th at 11am.

In a press release handed out after the meeting, the City will be hosting simultaneous cookouts in Harbour House/Eastport Terrace and Robinwood on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5-7pm. According to the release, “Residents of Robinwood and Harbor House are encouraged to join Annapolis Police Department officers for a walk through the neighborhood, ending with a cookout.”

Chief Herman said, ” This will be an event where families and children can come out and enjoy the evening and police can get together with residents. We want to get to know residents and be their allies in stopping gun violence.”

Attached to the release was a sheet on how to help curb gun violence by reporting crime.

