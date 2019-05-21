Binghamton silences Baysox 3-0

Anthony Kay threw seven no-hit innings and Michael Paez hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 3-0 victory over the Bowie Baysox in front of 1,337 Monday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

After Baysox starter Alex Wells left in the third inning with an injury, Cristian Alvarado entered and escaped a pair of jams. The Rumble Ponies (24-15) put the first two men on base to start the third inning, but Martin Cervenka threw out Paez trying to steal second base for the first out. After a strikeout of Braxton Lee, Andres Gimenez flew out to T.J. Nichting to end the inning.

One frame later, Luis Carpio led off with a double. Rylan Bannon made a diving snag on the third base line to throw out Ali Sanchez for the inning’s second out. Nichting then made a running grab towards the left field wall on a ball hit by Will Toffey to complete a scoreless fourth inning.

Pedro Araujo continued the stout pitching performance by striking out four Ponies over three innings, allowing one hit and one walk. The righty went three innings April 29 at home against Richmond, tying Monday night for the longest outing of the 2019 season.

Bowie (16-27) and Binghamton continue their three-game midweek series Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. All fans that come to the ballpark can enjoy Nathan’s hot dogs for $1 from any of the main concession stands on the concourse.

