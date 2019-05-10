Baysox play at home this weekend!

For the second consecutive home series, the Bowie Baysox play host to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, for a quick three-game series May 10-12 at Prince George’s Stadium.

Here are the highlights for the third homestand of 2019:

Friday, May 10 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Richmond : Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Night (Prince George’s, Montgomery Counties)

The series and homestand opener marks the first of two consecutive nights honoring the students of Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties—as well as neighboring Washington, D.C.–who completed the Read; Hit a Home Run reading program during the 2018-19 school year. In total, more than 14,000 students read more than 56,000 books during the school year in the two counties alone.

Saturday, May 11 – 6:35 p.m. vs. Richmond : Fireworks, Tribute to the Negro Leagues, Buffalo Soldiers Tribute, Read; Hit a Home Run Reading Night (Prince George’s, Montgomery Counties)

A pair of significant aspects of African-American history will be highlighted and honored this Saturday night. Six former Negro League Baseball Players (Pedro Sierra, Luther Atkinson, Eddie Banks, Fred Valentine, Jimmy Bland and Sam Allen) will be honored in ceremonies prior to the game as part of “Negro League Baseball Day in Maryland.” The former players will also be signing autographs for fans during the game.

Additionally, there will be a tribute to the Buffalo Soldiers, including interactive exhibits and period re-enactors with displays for fans to see and enjoy courtesy of the Chaplain (Captain) Henry Vinton Plummer Chapter “Buffalo Soldiers” – 9th 10th (Horse) Calvary Association. | Sponsored by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

Sunday, May 12 – 1:35 p.m. vs. Richmond: Mother’s Day Celebration

The Baysox have two great ways to celebrate Mom this Mother’s Day.

Moms and their family can Take The Field with the Baysox Starting Lineup before the game with the Mother’s Day Field of Dreams Package . This special package includes four box seat tickets, access to the field to take a family photo with a Baysox player, opportunity for autographs in the dugout, $50.00 in Baysox Bucks to spend around the stadium and the opportunity for the family to run out onto the field with one of the Baysox Starting players for the National Anthem.

Mother’s Day Café : Sit inside a climate-controlled suite and enjoy a two-hour buffet including French Toast, Roasted Vegetable Frittata, Peach; Avocado Salad, Carved Honey Glazed Ham, Grilled Rosemary Chicken, Macaroni; Cheese, Lemon Pepper Green Beans, Caramel Glazed Cinnamon Rolls, Assorted Scones, non-alcoholic beverages and more. Tickets must be ordered by Wednesday, May 8. | presented by Terminix

NEXT HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

May 18 – All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Tribute Night

The Baysox will honor the women of baseball during “A League of Their Own” night, a tribute to the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Three former players from the AAGPBL will be in attendance.

Sarah “Salty” Ferguson (Sands) – Rockford Peaches (1953-54); Virginia “Jean” Manina (Ventura) – Rockford Peaches (1953-1954) and Joanne “Jo” McComb – Springfield Sallies (1950) will be on hand to meet and sign autographs for fans after being honored for their contributions to the game of baseball and to women’s athletics.

May 19 – Spanish Education Day / Gamer Fest | presented by Chesapeake Insurance, Pongos Learning Lab

Come out to Prince George’s Stadium Sunday afternoon as the Baysox turn into the Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake for the first time in 2019 as part of MiLB’s “Copa de la Diversion (Fun Cup).”

Additionally, the Baysox have teamed up with Pongos Learning Lab to present Gamer Fest. Fans have the opportunity to play Fortnite, Minecraft and other games inside one of Prince George’s Stadium’s climate-controlled suites. A special ticket is required for Gamer Fest, which can be purchased at baysoxshop.com.

