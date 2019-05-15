Baysox are home again this weekend. Here’s what’s up!

On the heels of a rain-shortened series sweep of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Bowie Baysox look to continue their home momentum with a weeklong homestand against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets.

Here are the highlights for the fifth homestand of 2019:

Thursday, May 16 – 6:35 p.m. vs. Erie : Margaritaville Night, Baysox LIVE! Happy Hour

The series and homestand opens with a Margartiaville-themed Baysox LIVE! Happy Hour, featuring live “Jimmy Buffett” music by Buddy Cosmo from 5:00 – 6:00 pm and $2.00 draft beers from 5:00 – 6:30 pm, courtesy of Bud Light. Fans can also play corn hole and other fun games during happy hour.

Friday, May 17 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Erie : Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Night (Queen Anne’s, Anne Arundel, Howard Counties)

The Baysox honor students from Howard, Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s County schools who completed the Read and Hit a Home Run Reading Program during the 2018-19 school year.| presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

Saturday, May 18 – 1:35 p.m. vs. Erie: Fireworks, All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Tribute, Read & Hit a Home Run Reading Night (Queen Anne’s, Anne Arundel, Howard Counties)

Another Saturday firework show follows a special tribute to the ladies of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Sarah “Salty” Ferguson (nee Sands), Joanne McComb & Virginia Manina (nee Ventura) will be on hand to sign autographs and meet fans. | presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

Sunday, May 19 – 1:35 p.m. vs. Erie: Celebrate Spanish Education Day, Gamer Fest

Come out to Prince George’s Stadium Sunday afternoon as the Baysox turn into the Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake for the first time in 2019 as part of MiLB’s “Copa de la Diversion (Fun Cup).”

Additionally, the Baysox have teamed up with Pongos Learning Lab to present Gamer Fest. Fans have the opportunity to play Fortnite, Minecraft and other games inside one of Prince George’s Stadium’s climate-controlled suites. A special ticket is required for Gamer Fest, which can be purchased at baysoxshop.com. | presented by Chesapeake Insurance, Pongos Learning Lab

Monday, May 20 – 6:35 p.m. vs. Binghamton: Mutt Monday

Every Monday home game is Mutt Monday. All dogs are welcome to join the action at the ballpark, provided that they are leashed and have proper vaccination tags. | presented by Veterinary Neurology and Imaging of the Chesapeake.

Tuesday, May 21 – 6:35 p.m. vs. Binghamton: Two Buck Tuesday, Dollar Dog Night

Game two of the three-game series with the Ponies is another Two Buck Tuesday & Dollar Dog Night of the season. All fans can enjoy the ballpark favorite for one dollar throughout the Prince George’s Stadium concession stands. Buy one Box Seat Ticket at regular price and get the second Box Seat Ticket for just $2.00! (Tickets must be purchased in advance by 11:59 pm on 5/20).

Wednesday, May 22 – 11:05 p.m. vs. Richmond: STEM Day

The homestand finale is another STEM Days at the stadium, with many area elementary and middle school students from the region learning science, math, technology, engineering, geography, history and more through the game of baseball. Students from Anne Arundel County high schools will also be on hand to present and conduct STEM experiments.

—

NEXT HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

June 1: Star Wars Night, 1k Beer Run – An annual staple of the promotional calendar, Star Wars Night (presented by Taco Bell) features the chance to meet and interact with your favorite characters on the concourse. A special light-saber battle will commence on the field before a Star Wars-themed fireworks show lights up the Bowie sky.

Additionally, fans (ages 21+) can purchase tickets at baysoxshop.com for the annual run/walk event before the game. For $21, fans get three beers, a Box Seat to the Baysox game against the Hartford Yard Goats and a chance to make three laps around the Prince George’s Stadium warning track.

For individual game tickets, click here.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports