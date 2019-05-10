Authorities investigating fatal fire in Crofton

Yesterday afternoon at 4:00pm, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to 1800 block of Ralston Place in Crofton for a house fire.

A 911 call was made by an occupant of the home who discovered smoke upon returning from errands. The first arriving firefighters reported nothing evident from the home on their arrival but as they began investigation found the home’s windows stained with smoke and smoke throughout the home.

In the sunroom, they located a fire which had extinguished itself prior to their arrival. A deceased adult female was located in the same room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit. The identity of the deceased has not been released. One adult occupant has been displaced as a result of the fire.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home. Firefighters from Anne Arundel County and Prince George’s County were working on the call. A damage estimate has not been released.

