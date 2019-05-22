Attempted rape reported in Glen Burnie

On Monday, May 20, 2019, at approximately 7:15 p.m. , officers responded for a sex offense that occurred in Glen Burnie area. An 18-year-old victim advised that she was walking along Rt. 648 near Scott Avenue in Glen Burnie when she was pulled onto a grassy area by an unknown male. The male attempted to remove her clothing, but was unsuccessful. The victim was able to flee the area.

Patrol Officers searched the area for a possible suspect but were unable to locate anyone.

The Sex Offense Unit initiated an investigation into this offense. Detectives canvassed the area with flyers and checked for any possible surveillance systems which may have captured the crime.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 5’10 tall, heavy build, with “hairy arms,” and last seen wearing grey Nike shoes.

Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Sex Offense Unit at This has been and is a very active and ongoing investigation. Theare urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732 Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line . If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact theTip Line 410-222-4700 . As always we ask everyone, everywhere to be aware of their surroundings and walk with a group when possible. If you are in the area and see anything suspicious please call 911 immediately.

