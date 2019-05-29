Assault charges filed after strange incident in HACA’s Eastport Terrace community

Yesterday afternoon, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Frederick Douglass Street in the Eastport Terrace neighborhood.

The 51 year old adult male victim reported that he and Jornasha King, 17, of Annapolis, were inside a home when she got upset with him and threw five kitchen knives at him, with three striking him with no injuries.

He pushed her out of the home and once outside they began physically fighting. People outside attempted to break up the fight.

One person, later identified as J’Riley Downs, 16, of Annapolis, struck the male victim in the mouth with a handgun, causing injury. Downs then pointed the handgun at the male victim.

Downs fled the area on foot and officers were able to locate him in the 1100 block of Madison St. The handgun has not been located.

Downs was arrested and charged as an adult with first degree assault, illegally carrying a handgun on his person and 4 other related charges.

King was arrested and charged as an adult with first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Both are being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

