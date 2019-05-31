“Herrmann
APD raids HACA’s Harbour House & Robinwood communities, seize $50K of drugs, cash, and car

| May 31, 2019, 01:47 PM
On May 28, 2019 members of the Annapolis Police Drug Enforcement, Patrol, FLEX, Intelligence and K-9 Units conducted an initiative in the Harbour House and Robinwood communities in reference to illegal drug sales and firearm related violence. The initiative led to the seizure of over $50,000 worth of illegal drugs, $1,130 in currency and a vehicle.

Keith Brown, 60, of the 900 block of Monroe Street was standing against a white Ford Crown Victoria parked on Brashears Street at Monroe Street when officers saw him involved in suspected illegal drug activity. A K-9 scan was conducted on the vehicle and the dog alerted on the vehicle and on drugs under the vehicle. Officers found 261 grams of suspected heroin with a street value $31,389, 124 grams of suspected crack cocaine with a street value of $12,400, 44 grams of suspected powder cocaine having a street value $4,420, 5 fluid ounces of suspected PCP with a street value of $5,000 and $1,130 in cash. The Ford Crown Victoria was seized for forfeiture.

This initiative was made possible in part due to funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention, which funds the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network. Assistance was also provided by Federal law enforcement partners.

Keith Brown was charged with possession of a large amount of CDS, four counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, four counts of possession of CDS and three counts of possession of CDS paraphernalia. Brown was released from the Jennifer Road Detention Center after posting $25,000 bond.

Other than a speeding ticket and two liens, Brown does not have a prior criminal record in Anne Arundel County according to electronic court records.

