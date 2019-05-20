Annapolis Towne Centre announces summer concert series

Annapolis Towne Centre’s popular summer concert series is back again for the tenth year- featuring artists performing Top 40, Blues, Latin, cover favorites and more. Summer Concerts at the Annapolis Towne Centre return to the event and entertainment destination every Friday, June 7 through August 23, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. with a beer garden that opens at 6:00 p.m.

The Towne Centre will once again be the center of live music in Annapolis during the twelve-week concert series where music fans can enjoy performers from the green center circles to the shady patios that line the center street. Get a birds-eye-view of the fun from the balcony of Cooper’s Hawk or Ziki Japanese Steakhouse. Come early and shop at one of the many retail stores, or grab a bite to eat at signature restaurants. Patrons are encouraged to stay after the show is over and explore the variety of nightlife options in the area. Located along the highly traveled Riva/Parole area, and immediately accessible from US Route 50, the Towne Centre serves as a central gathering place for locals, visitors and business professionals alike. With ample parking that’s always complimentary and includes valet options, the Towne Centre makes it easy to shop, dine, live, work, and play.

This year’s lineup features musicians of all genres, including: Dan Haas Band, Weird Science, Doug Segree, Chanssez, Pete Best, Misspent Youth, Mike McHenry Tribe, Kelly Bell, Second Hand News, Pressing Strings, Sean Hetrick and The Leftovers, and The Reagan Years.

