Annapolis t celebrate “Kids to Parks Day” on Saturday

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, hundreds of thousands of children and families nationwide, including here in Annapolis, will take part in the ninth annual National Park Trust’s Kids to Parks Day (KTP Day). KTP Day is a nationally coordinated event designed to connect kids and families across the country to learn about park stewardship and outdoor recreation.

Mayor Buckley proclaimed May 18 Kids to Park Day in Annapolis and encourages locals to participate by exploring open spaces in the city.

“Annapolis is committed to healthy living and our wonderful parks and recreation areas like Truxtun Park and Back Creek Nature Park provide excellent spaces for outdoor play,” said Mayor Buckley. I invite all Annapolis residents to join me outdoors.

By coordinating a wide array of park activities on a single day, KTP Day attracts new park goers and helps connect existing park enthusiasts with local organizations in the hopes of creating park advocates and stewards.

Annapolis Recreation and Parks will host a variety of activities and demonstrations on Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout Truxtun Park. Activities will include pick-up basketball and flag football on Griscom and Collison fields, a wild bird introduction, bike safety and drone demonstration, along with fishing and standup paddleboarding at the Truxtun Park Boat Ramp. A complete list of the Schedule of Events can be found at www.annapolis.gov/KidsToParksDay.

The Annapolis community is encouraged to use the hashtag #KidsToParks when sharing posts about the event. Plan to get out and celebrate this national day of outdoor play!

