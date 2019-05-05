Annapolis preparing for annual Memorial Day Parade

Mayor Gavin Buckley announced that the City of Annapolis Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

The parade follows the traditional route beginning on West Street at Amos Garrett Blvd. From there, the parade will go around Church Circle, down Main Street, and end at City Dock. Marching bands, as well as veteran, community, and patriotic organizations will be part of the parade honoring and remembering those who have died serving our country.

Immediately following the parade will be the annual wreath laying ceremony at Susan Campbell Park. This ceremony is open to the public and all are welcome.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving their country,” Mayor Buckley said. “We can never fully repay that debt of gratitude, but we can honor their sacrifice with a day of recognition.”

For more information about the parade or to enter a float, vehicle, band or foot procession, contact Felicia Nolan at [email protected] or call 410-263-7996.

Please note that there will be rolling road closures along the parade route on the morning of the parade.

