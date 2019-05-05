“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Annapolis preparing for annual Memorial Day Parade

| May 05, 2019, 10:52 AM
Rams Head

Mayor Gavin Buckley announced that the City of Annapolis Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

The parade follows the traditional route beginning on West Street at Amos Garrett Blvd. From there, the parade will go around Church Circle, down Main Street, and end at City Dock. Marching bands, as well as veteran, community, and patriotic organizations will be part of the parade honoring and remembering those who have died serving our country.

Immediately following the parade will be the annual wreath laying ceremony at Susan Campbell Park. This ceremony is open to the public and all are welcome.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving their country,” Mayor Buckley said. “We can never fully repay that debt of gratitude, but we can honor their sacrifice with a day of recognition.”

For more information about the parade or to enter a float, vehicle, band or foot procession, contact Felicia Nolan at [email protected] or call 410-263-7996.

Please note that there will be rolling road closures along the parade route on the morning of the parade.

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Mothers Day Brunch
Insert future code here