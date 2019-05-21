“Herrmann
Annapolis Police searching for two missing Latino teens from same neighborhood

| May 21, 2019, 01:42 PM
The Annapolis Police Department is investigating two missing juvenile cases. Both are Latino and both are from the same neighborhood.

The first juvenile is Yocelin Ayala, Hispanic Female, 12yo, 5’04”, 90 lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes. Yocelin was last seen in the unit block of Bricin Street on 05/21 at 8:15 a.m. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and black and white shoes.

Yocelin is believed to be voluntarily missing.

The second case is Michael Borjas, Hispanic Male, 14yo, 5’10”, 170 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes. Michael was last seen outside in the unit block of Melrob Court on 05/19. He was reported missing on 05/21.

Contact: Call 410-268-4141 if you have any information on either case.

