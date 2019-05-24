Annapolis Police searching for missing 13-year old boy

Annapolis Police are looking for a missing 12-year old boy. Darrio Smith, an African American male, 13, was last seen in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue on May 23rd around 3:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and tan pants.

Darrio is believed to be voluntarily missing, but police are concerned for his welfare due to his age and other factors.

Contact: Call 410-268-4141 if you have any information.

