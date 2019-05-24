“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Annapolis Police searching for missing 13-year old boy

| May 24, 2019, 07:12 AM
Rams Head

Annapolis Police are looking for a missing 12-year old boy.  Darrio Smith, an African American male, 13, was last seen in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue on May 23rd around 3:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and tan pants.

Darrio is believed to be voluntarily missing, but police are concerned for his welfare due to his age and other factors.

Contact: Call 410-268-4141 if you have any information.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Mothers Day Brunch
Insert future code here