Annapolis man drowns after falling off boat near Edgewater’s Selby on the Bay community

Yesterday, just after 6:00pm, a man fell overboard from a sailboat in the South River near Edgewater’s Selby on the Bay neighborhood.

Maryland Natural Resources Police have identified the man as George Jaeger, 76, of Annapolis.

According to NRP, the skipper of the sailboat was unable to rescue Jaeger and called 911.

After a 20-minute search, crews from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department were able to locate Jaeger, bring him to a local marina and initiate CPR. They were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead.

Natural Resources Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB