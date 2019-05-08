“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Annapolis man drowns after falling off boat near Edgewater’s Selby on the Bay community

| May 07, 2019, 09:44 PM
Rams Head

Yesterday, just after 6:00pm, a man fell overboard from a sailboat in the South River near Edgewater’s Selby on the Bay neighborhood.

Maryland Natural Resources Police have identified the man as George Jaeger, 76, of Annapolis.

According to NRP, the skipper of the sailboat was unable to rescue Jaeger and called 911.
After a 20-minute search, crews from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department were able to locate Jaeger, bring him to a local marina and initiate CPR. They were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead.
Natural Resources Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.
Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Mothers Day Brunch
Insert future code here