Annapolis man arrested and charged in rape of 12-year old

On May 1st officers from the Annapolis Police Department received a report of child sexual abuse from the family of a 12 year old child. The family members believed, based on items found at the home and electronic communications, that the 12 year old had sexual contact with an adult male known to the child. The adult male suspect was identified as Neftali Chavez, 21, of Annapolis.

Annapolis Police Department detectives launched an investigation into these allegations and the family obtained a protective order preventing Chavez from having any contact with the 12 year old. Chavez reportedly had contact with the 12 year old after the protective order was in place. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Chavez charging him with second degree rape, third degree sex offense, perverted practice and violation of a protection order. Chavez was arrested on May 25th. Chavez is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

As the investigation continues, Annapolis Police Department detectives are urging any other victims or anyone with information about these incidents or the suspect to contact them at 410-260-3439. You can also provide anonymous tips by calling 410-280-CLUE or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

