Annapolis City Dock Committee of 100 will meet on Monday at Pip Moyer Rec Center

On Monday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m., the City Dock Action Group will host a community-wide outreach meeting at “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis. The meeting will be a chance for the public to offer input on the Action Group’s plans to implement the Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) City Dock Technical Assistance Panel (TAP) report.

The City of Annapolis and Historic Annapolis are partnering on guiding the implementation of key recommendations from the report for City Dock. The report was commissioned for the City of Annapolis by Historic Annapolis, Preservation Maryland and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Mayor Gavin Buckley along with Robert Clark, president of Historic Annapolis, Inc., will be on hand to listen in on the ideas being shared by the public for making City Dock a public space that all Annapolitans can enjoy.

The Action Group is assisted by Working Teams, a broad range of stakeholders and professionals volunteering their services. The nine teams reflect the professional and technical expertise needed to implement ideas for the recommendations of ULI for City Dock.

“The public has an opportunity to talk about their ideas,” said Mayor Buckley. “I look forward to hearing from residents and, later in the month, hearing reports from the Working Teams.”

The Action Group and Working Teams will deliver an implementation strategy in the fall with their recommendations for action items.

Refreshments will be provided at the Monday, May 6 meeting. RSVP to the meeting on Facebook.

For more information on the City Dock Action Group and Working Teams, visit www.annapolis.gov/CityDock.

