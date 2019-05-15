All you need to know about the Blue Angels’ flights next week

The Blue Angels will perform above the Severn River, Tuesday, May 21, and Wednesday, May 22, at 2 p.m. as part of the Naval Academy’s Commissioning Week. These events are free and open to the public.

The Blue Angels are the U.S. Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron and fly a team of six Navy F/A-18 Hornets. The team will perform a variety of high-speed, aerobatic, precision-maneuvers during their approximately 45-minute long, narrated air show at the Naval Academy.

Viewing areas for the show will include Ingram Field, portions of Farragut Field and Hospital Point on the Naval Academy grounds.

Visitors may experience delays due to an increased number of visitors to the Yard. All pedestrians are encouraged to leave bags at home to the maximum extent possible in order to reduce wait times at the gates. Please see additional information provided below if you plan to visit the Academy for the Blue Angels show.

Tuesday, May 21, the Blue Angels will perform circle and arrival maneuvers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. followed by a rehearsal of their flight demonstration between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. All times are approximate.

Wednesday, May 22, the Blue Angels performance and flight demonstration will be between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. All times are approximate. Spectators in the Ingram Field viewing areas will be able to hear the show’s narration. Spectators in other viewing areas can tune-in to WNAV radio on 1430AM and 99.9FM (in the City of Annapolis) to hear the broadcast of the narration.

Three Naval Academy graduates are part of the Blue Angels team. Event Coordinator LCDR Adam Kerrick is a graduate of the Class of 2005, #2 Pilot Lt. James Haley is a graduate of the Class of 2009, and #6 Pilot LCDR Andrew Webb is a graduate of the Class of 2008.

The Blue Angels flight demonstration exhibits the choreographed refinements of Navy-trained flying skills. The audience will see the graceful maneuvers of the four-jet Diamond formation, in concert with the fast-paced, high-performance maneuvers of the two Solo pilots. The team concludes the demonstration with a performance of maneuvers together in the well-known Delta formation.

Pedestrians are invited to walk through USNA Gates 1, 3 or 8. All persons 18 years of age or older are required to present a valid Government-issued photo ID for entry into the Naval Academy and all personnel and vehicles are subject to search.

Handicapped visitors may bring vehicles onto USNA with handicapped plates or placards and they must be present in the vehicle; vehicles will be searched before access is granted.

Guests are permitted to bring daypacks, diaper bags, camera cases, and purses. Larger bags and large coolers are prohibited. All bags are subject to search; weapons and alcoholic beverages are prohibited. For the most up-to-date security information, visit www.usna.edu/CommissioningWeek/.

Parking is available at the blue side of the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for a $5 fee for cars, $10 for RVs. There is a free daily shuttle between the stadium and the academy; shuttle buses are not wheelchair accessible.

During the Blue Angels flight rehearsal May 21, and the flight demonstration May 22, the only drop-off and pick-up point for the shuttle bus on the grounds of the academy will be in front of Alumni Hall from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Bridge and Water Restrictions:

The Naval Academy Police, Maryland State Police, U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Natural Resources Police will enforce the following vehicular and marine safety zones, and boating traffic restrictions during practices and performances by the Blue Angels:

Naval Academy Bridge (Md. Rt. 450) Closures:

The Naval Academy Bridge (Md. Rt. 450) will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic at the times listed below. Vehicles entering and leaving Annapolis should use Rowe Boulevard or other alternate routes. All bridge closure times are subject to change.

TUESDAY, May 21: closed 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. and from 1:45 p.m. until the completion of rehearsal (approximately 4 p.m.).

WEDNESDAY, May 22: closed 1:45 p.m.- 4 p.m. or conclusion of flight demonstration.

*** In the event of inclement weather Tuesday, May 21, the Naval Academy Bridge (Md. Rt. 450) will also close from 10:45 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22.

Tuesday and Wednesday, Gate 8 will remain open to staff, faculty, residents, and high priority case-by-case delivery vehicular traffic. Gates 1 and 3 will remain open for pedestrian traffic, but will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Severn River: Marine Restrictions:

At the times listed below, boat traffic and anchoring will be restricted from thefollowing areas on the Severn River and its tributaries. The southern boundary will be established by Naval Academy Yard Patrol craft, which will mark a line drawn from the quick flashing light at the south end of the Naval Academy seawall to Greenbury Point.

The northern boundary is marked by the U.S. Rt. 50 Severn River Bridge. Both boundaries will be patrolled by the Coast Guard, Department of Natural Resources Police, Coast Guard Auxiliary and Annapolis Police and Fire Rescue boats.

Anchoring Restrictions:

TUESDAY, May 21: No anchoring 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. or conclusion of flight rehearsal.

WEDNESDAY, May 22: No anchoring 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. or conclusion of flight demonstration.

Boating Restrictions:

TUESDAY, May 21: No boating 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. or conclusion of flight rehearsal.

WEDNESDAY, May 22: No boating 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. or conclusion of flight demonstration.

Mariners are urged to transit the area with caution while the Naval Academy Yard Patrol craft are anchored in position. The portion of the Severn River defined by the boundaries below will be closed to all boating traffic during the times listed below.

Severn River: Marine Restrictions:

During periods of restricted boating on the Severn, shoreline residents’ boats moored to a permanent dock in the affected area may remain secured to their docks. However, by order of the commander, 5th Coast Guard District, a special local regulation has been issued which closes the river to all other boats — either underway, anchored or on mooring buoys — during practices and performances by the Blue Angels. (Please call Coast Guard Activities Baltimore at (410) 576-2693 for additional details.)

Temporary Flight Restrictions:

An FAA waiver has been granted for the following times. This information is for all local pilots:

“Due to high performance aerial demonstrations by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the area surrounding the U.S. Naval Academy (38’ 59/12 N, 076’ 28/48 W) BAL 153/13.8 NM is closed from surface to 15,000 ft. MSL out to a five nautical mile radius as follows:”

TUESDAY, May 21, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, May 22, 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.

In the event of foul weather Tuesday, May 21, the TFR will be in effect on Wednesday, May 22, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) will be issued on or about May 20 stating the information above. Questions regarding the NOTAM should be directed to the Naval Academy Operations Department at (410) 293-7140.

For more information about May events at the Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu/CommissioningWeek/. For more information about the Blue Angels, visit www.blueangels.navy.mil.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB