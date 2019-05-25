All 24 Navy varsity sports exceed NCAA academic progress rate

All 24 of Navy’s NCAA sponsored varsity sports programs are at or above the national average in the NCAA Academic Progress Rate released earlier this month. Men’s cross country, men’s lacrosse, women’s cross country and women’s soccer received perfect scores.

Football (27 points), men’s track & field (23 points) men’s lacrosse (18 points), water polo (18 points), men’s cross country (18 points), men’s basketball (17 points), baseball (15 points), men’s soccer (15 points), wrestling (15 points) and women’s track & field (15 points) are the sports where there is at least a 15 point difference between Navy and the national average.

Every Division I program across the nation calculates its APR (academic progress rate) each academic year, similar to a report card. Recruited student-athletes each semester earn one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. The most recent APR scores are multi-year rates based on the scores from the 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic years. National aggregates are based on all teams with usable data at the time of analysis.

Sport (Navy, National Average)

Baseball (991, 976)

Football (991, 964)

Men’s Basketball (984, 967)

Men’s Cross Country (1000, 982)

Men’s Golf (994, 985)

Men’s Gymnastics (996, 989)

Men’s Lacrosse (1,000, 982)

Men’s Soccer (994, 979)

Men’s Swimming & Diving (993, 982)

Men’s Tennis (988, 983)

Men’s Track & Field (996, 973)

Water Polo (992, 974)

Wrestling (991, 976)

Rifle (986, 986)

Women’s Basketball (984, 982)

Women’s Cross Country (1,000, 989)

Women’s Golf (991, 991)

Women’s Lacrosse (996, 992)

Women’s Rowing (996, 989)

Women’s Soccer (1,000, 989)

Women’s Swimming (998, 993)

Women’s Tennis (990, 990)

Women’s Track & Field (998, 983)

Women’s Volleyball (996, 987)

