AAMG Physical Therapy opens new location at Jennifer Square

Anne Arundel Medical Group (AAMG), a multi-specialty physician group that is part of Anne Arundel Medical Center, announced the opening of its physical therapy location at Jennifer Square.

AAMG Physical Therapy – Jennifer Square offers a comprehensive range of physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech and language services for adults and children, including blood-flow restriction training and driving rehabilitation. This location also features a dedicated sports performance zone, combining traditional physical therapy and sports performance ideal for athletes.

The new clinic is located at 161 A Jennifer Road, Annapolis. Morning and evening appointments are available — from 6:30 am to 8 pm Monday through Thursday, 6:30 am to 5 pm Friday, and 8 am to 12 pm Saturday — with convenient free parking.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 443-481-1140. To see a complete list of services and to find an AAMG Physical Therapy location near you, visit AAMGPhysicalTherapy.com.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS