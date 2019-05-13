13th Annual Truxtun Youth Triathlon on June 16th

Annapolis Recreation and Parks will host the 13th annual Truxtun Youth Triathlon (TYT) on Sunday, June 16 – join us on Father’s Day morning!

The TYT is an annual event that challenges kids (ages 7-17) to complete a swim, bike and run event in a highly-supportive and motivating community environment. This event has grown into an incredibly rewarding day with youth athletes and their families joining in a heart-warming and challenging experience.

All participants receive a medal for completing the race and trophies are awarded to 1st through 3rd places in each age group. Children can form a relay team of two to three children with friends or siblings. Entry fee includes race T-shirt and post-race goodies. Race courses are posted at www.annapolis.gov/truxtunyouthtriathlon.

To register, please go to www.active.com/annapolis-md/triathlon/races/truxtun-youth-triathlon-2019. Early registration continues through May 19 and regular registration goes through June 10. To learn about volunteer or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jennifer Jennings at [email protected].

