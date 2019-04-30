WJZ’s Denise Koch returning to host Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Fashion for a Cause in June

After raising a record $135,000 last year for children in its care, the organizers of Hospice of the Chesapeake’s 11th annual Fashion for a Cause decided to keep the same formula for success. So, they invited back WJZ-TV anchor Denise Koch to serve as the runway show’s emcee and she graciously accepted. Once again, people can begin planning to attend Annapolis’ hottest red-carpet fashion event sponsored by M&T Bank and hosted by Porsche of Annapolis at its facilities on Hudson Street, on the evening of Thursday, June 6.

Get a look at what you’ll be seeing this summer in the city, on the beach and at parties as professional models and community celebrities take to the runway for this high energy show. Then stay on for the party with signature cocktails and delicious savory and sweet bites.

Proceeds from the event will go to Chesapeake Kids, a program service of Hospice of the Chesapeake, designed to support children who are living with illness, dealing with the illness of a family member and who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For details, contact Chris Wilson at 443-837-1530 or [email protected].

