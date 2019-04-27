Will you be attending the new Crofton High School? Check here!

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County has adopted a redistricting plan that creates attendance boundaries for the new Crofton Area High School and shifts boundaries for some of the elementary and middle schools in the area.

The Board adopted Option 1 of the three options before it. It also declined to adopt an option that would have grandfathered certain students, leaving them in their current school pattern for as much as eight years.

The option adopted by the Board and endorsed by Superintendent George Arlotto:

redistricts all Crofton Elementary School students in the Two Rivers/Forks of the Patuxent (1038B) and Waugh Chapel communities (1038C) temporarily to Piney Orchard Elementary School, in effect until West County Elementary School opens in the Arundel feeder system. These students will attend Arundel Middle School and Arundel High School.

redistricts the Riverwalk at Crofton community (1038A) to Crofton Woods Elementary School and Crofton Area High School beginning in the 2020-2021 school year. Students will continue to attend Crofton Middle School (there are no students currently living in this area.)

redistricts all other Arundel High School students living in the Nantucket, Crofton Meadows, and Crofton elementary school attendance zones on the east side of Route 3 to Crofton Area High School beginning in the 2020-2021 school year. These students would continue to attend Crofton Middle School.

redistricts all South River High School students in the Crofton Meadows and Crofton Woods elementary school attendance zones to Crofton Area High School beginning in the 2020-2021 school year. These students would continue to attend Crofton Middle School.

does not include any grandfathering for any students.

The new boundaries will go into effect in the fall of 2020.

