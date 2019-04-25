Wanna go sailing? Head to the Spin Sheet Crew Party and find your perfect match!

Do you know someone who would love to go sailing this year? If so, you need to come out to a SpinSheet’s Crew Party coming to Annapolis (April 28).

SpinSheet Magazine, the Chesapeake Bay’s free monthly for sailors, has been hosting Crew Parties for 24 years. The public is invited to our parties, and they are free of charge. It doesn’t matter if you are new to sailing or you’ve been around boats your whole life; SpinSheet’s Crew Parties are for anyone who’d like to connect with other sailors and go sailing more often. Novices, casual day sailors, cruisers, and racers of all levels are welcome to join the fun.

SpinSheet Crew Party guests may register in advance (to win some great prizes) and are also welcome to register at the door. Everyone wears a name tag that says “looking for crew” or “looking for boat.” That way, new sailing friends meet each other and discuss what kind of sailing they would like to do in 2019.

SpinSheet specializes in connecting sailors through our Crew Parties (spinsheet.com/crew-parties) and our online Crew Finder (spinsheet.com/crew-finder).

Crew Party Highlights

Network with new and seasoned sailing crew and captains

Learn about Chesapeake Bay sailing opportunities and clubs

sailing opportunities and clubs Stop by the Boat Gallery to view profiles of local boats looking for crew

Win grand door prizes

Save the Dates!

With the support from title sponsors, Curtis Stokes and Musto.

Annapolis Crew Party – Sunday, April 28 | 4-6pm | Eastport Yacht Club | 317 First Street | Annapolis, MD 21403

To learn more about the events and to register, visit: spinsheet.com/crew-parties

