“Unseen Danger: Plastic Pollution in the Chesapeake.” a Green Drinks program this Thursday

After a presentation entitled “Unseen Danger: Plastic Pollution in the Chesapeake,” Green Drinks will host their monthly networking hour at Pusser’s Caribbean Grille. This informative talk is part of Annapolis Green’s campaign, “It Starts with a Straw,” to reduce the collective plastic footprint by saying no to single-use plastic items such as straws, beverage bottles and bags.

The event gets underway at 5pm at the Waterside Patio upstairs at Pusser’s Caribbean Grille on Thursday, May 2nd.

Speakers:

Laura Bankey, National Aquarium

Nicole Barbour, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

Donna Morrow, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Matt Rutherford, Ocean Research Project

Susan Zellers, Marine Trades Association of Maryland

Moderator: Elvia Thompson, Annapolis Green

The speakers will discuss the types of plastic pollution found in the ocean and in the Chesapeake Bay, its effects on wildlife and on human health, and what individuals can do to protect our waterways. A question and answer period will follow and then speakers and members of the audience will be invited to “continue the conversation” at Green Drinks, beginning at 6 p.m.

The event is a partnership with Annapolis Green and the Marine Trades Association of Maryland and is part of Boat Maryland Week (boatmarylandweek.com/), a celebration of the State’s maritime heritage.

For more information: www.annapolisgreen.com/greendrinks

Annapolis Green kicked off its plastic straw “Don’t Suck. #SipResponsibly” campaign during Annapolis Restaurant Week in 2018. It has made a great impact and now more than 30 local establishments have gone plastic straw-free or are offering them only upon request. The rebranded campaign, “It Starts with a Straw,” (itstartswithastraw.org/) gives a nod to the straw success and targets other types of single-use plastic that end up as toxic pollution in our waterways.

Now in its 13th year, the intent of Green Drinks Annapolis is to gather the eco-minded from all walks of life to communicate in person, exchange information, meet new people, learn something new and have a good time. It’s the “Fun side of eco awareness… making serious connections.” There is no RSVP and no admission, but a donation to the non-profit Annapolis Green is encouraged. Complimentary light appetizers will be offered as well as a cash bar. Everyone is welcome.

Green Drinks is an initiative of Annapolis Green, a non-profit whose mission is to connect, inform, and inspire Annapolis residents, organizations, and businesses to care for the environment, live more responsibly and create a more beautiful and thriving community. More information: annapolisgreen.com.

