TOMORROW MORNING: 6th Annual Burritos for Beds!

Samaritan House, a state-certified residential addiction recovery facility founded in Annapolis in 1971, is hosting the 6th Annual Burritos for Beds Breakfast Wednesday, May 1, from 7-10 am, at Chevy’s Fresh Mex (2436 Solomons Island Rd, Annapolis). The public is invited to enjoy a delicious complimentary breakfast, have an opportunity to learn more about the mission of the Samaritan House and make a donation to support their work in the community.

“As we prepare to open our new residence hall later this summer, we are developing plans to expand our outreach programs and provide a broader support system for a strong sober community,” said Mike Dillon, Samaritan House Board of Directors president. “This includes helping clients when they can’t afford treatment, offering programs for Samaritan House alumni to keep them successfully engaged and exploring ways we can better serve the recovery community.”

The Burritos for Beds Breakfast was first held in 2014 to raise funds to construct a new residence hall. That goal will be achieved late this summer as the Samaritan Center opens, doubling the number of clients Samaritan House can serve, from 16 to 32 beds. With this growth, leadership at Samaritan House is taking the next step to strengthen the foundation that clients receive in resident care by developing a comprehensive continuum of care through outreach programs utilizing the space at the Samaritan Center.

For more information, see www.samaritanhouseannapolis.org

