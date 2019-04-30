Today is National Therapy Animal Day, and Dogwood Acres is on it!

April 30 is National Therapy Animal Day. There are some dedicated therapy dogs providing service right here in our own community. Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat’s Caring Canines are providing service to those in need in Anne Arundel County.

These amazing therapy dogs are visiting locations around the area to provide comfort, unconditional love and a peaceful presence to many. These highly trained and special dog and handler teams are regularly visiting hospice patients, nursing homes and victims of domestic violence.

They participate in childhood literacy programs with non-judgmental reading time for kids. They are even there with children in the courts when they have to testify about the unthinkable. These therapy dogs provide invaluable services to the community at not cost to the recipient.

If you would like more information or are interested in signing up to be a team visit dogwoodacres.com. Join them in their mission to enrich lives by promoting physical and mental well-being and bringing happiness to those in need.

