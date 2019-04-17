J Roddy Walston and the Business to headline 8th Annual R2hop2 Beer & Music Festival

Tickets are now available for Fordham & Dominion’s 8th Annual R2hop2 Beer and Music Festival in the backyard of the brewery on April 27, 2019 from 12p-6p. This year there will be performances by J Roddy Walston and the Business, Skribe, and the Ruen Brothers!

This event is fun for all ages. In addition to 10+ beers on draft, there will be samplings from Harvest Ridge Winery and Painted Stave Distilling, Firkin tappings, photo booth, kids zone, face painting, keg tossing, multiple food options and dozens of local Artisans.

Tickets:

VIP $85 – T-shirt, R2hop2 glass, your own chill spot, a bottomless mug and a meal.

GA $37.50

Tickets and more information are now available at the brewery or online at www.fordhamanddominion.com . This event WILL SELL OUT so don’t wait until the last minute!

Cheers!

