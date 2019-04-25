The Blue Ribbon Project’s Open House is this Sunday

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. And there is no better way to close it out than The Blue Ribbon Project‘s Third Annual Open House to be held on Sunday, April 28th from 11am until 4pm.

Last year was an incredible experience with a wonderful turnout and this year’s event is on track to be even bigger and better!

There will be plenty of family friendly events and activities taking place including a bouncy house, face painting, book giveaways, food trucks, and plenty of refreshments.

The Police and Fire Departments will be on hand for demonstrations. And for you Star Wars fans, the Old Line Garrison, 501st Legion will be joining in all the fun.

More than 50 vendors and non-profit organizations will b present as well and the weather looks awesome!

Entertainment? Yup! Live music on two stages…and don’t forget the Silent Auction with a lot of great items up for grabs!

The Blue Ribbon Project will have displays about each of their programs as well as tours of our facility in Crownsville.

Come out and see what The Blue Ribbon Project is all about and learn how you can make a difference in the lives of abused and neglected children in our community as well as helping to support local foster youth.

