Suicide and depression. We can talk about it at Burgers and Bands on May 19th

Last year we spoke with Ann and Ethan Brennan from Severna Park who are the brains behind the 3rd Annual Burgers and Bands benefit coming up on May 19th fro 11am to 9pm. Burgers and Bands is a fundraiser to bring resources and awareness about depression and suicide–a problem that has rocked many communities across Anne Arundel County. Severna Park has been hit pretty hard!

Listen to this episode (just click the red arrow below and it will play for you) of The Maryland Crabs Podcast as we discuss their depression, Ethan’s attempted suicide, where they are now and how they are taking steps toward helping others that may need it, but are too scared to ask.

The money raised will be used to help fund mental health initiatives within Anne Arundel County. This year, the organization started awarding grants to organizations in the community that are implementing mental health programs. Most recently, they funded a mindfulness program for the 4th graders at Shipley’s Choice Elementary School, helped fund a speaker at Severna Park High School helped Warrior Music Foundation fund free lessons for veterans and their families and are helping funding Our Minds Matter, a group of students who are organizing a walk, a rally and workshops. Our Minds Matter was created by a small group of high school students who believe that other students are more likely to listen when the message is coming from someone their own age.

Last year Burgers and Bands raised a lot of awareness and money in the Severna Park area. This year it is bigger and better. The event is on May 19th at the Severna Park Taphouse and will feature live music all day including The Kelly Bell Band, Mac & Blue, Dan Haas, George Evans, Silver Soul and more. But most importantly, there will be resources available for those who suffer and for everyone so they can recognize the signs and offer a hand of support.

As Ethan said, depression is a seven foot fat bully that you cannot see around. But if you look around that bully, you will see that there is a helping hand on the the other side.

Be sure to stop at the Severna Park Taphouse on Sunday the 3rd if only for an hour! It will be well worth your time!

#YouAreNotAlone #BurgersAndBands

TICKETS: Get them right here!

