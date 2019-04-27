“Herrmann
St. Johns defeats Navy 5-0 in 37th Annual Annapolis Cup (PHOTOS)

| April 27, 2019, 04:53 PM
Today was a spectacular day for croquet! Yes, it t was the 37th Annual Annapolis Cup match on the Great Lawn at St. Johns College!

Despite what seemed like lighter than normal crowds this year, tickets to the event sold out in one day for the attendance-capped event.  Perhaps it was the plethora of other events around Annapolis which tempted people.

The Johnnies looked “colorful” in their rainbow striped blazers and shorts, and the Mids looked sharp in their formal croquet uniforms!

And while the Johnnie’s uniforms change fro year-to-year, some things remain the same. The Johnnies prevailed with another win (5-0) bringing their all time record to 30 wins in 37 matches since the Annapolis Cup inception in 1983.

But regardless the colors were in full bloom!

 

And somewhat more amusing was the Twittersphere!

 

