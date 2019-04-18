SeaWolves sweep Baysox 8-3

The Erie SeaWolves scored six runs over the final four innings to earn an 8-3 win and a series sweep of the Bowie Baysox in front of 1,277 at Prince George’s Stadium Wednesday night.

The Baysox (3-10) jumped ahead during their first at-bats. After Yusniel Diaz drew a two-out walk against Erie starter Matt Manning, Ademar Rifaela lined a RBI double into the right field corner to plate Diaz for the outfielder’s fourth RBI of the season.

The SeaWolves (7-3) took the lead with two runs in the top of the third inning against Bowie RHP Marcos Molina, but Bowie answered with a tying run in the fourth inning. Jesse Valentin lined a one-out single up the middle to plate Rifaela, who led off the inning with his second double in as many at-bats. Over his last four games, Valentin has driven in three runs on four hits in his first season within the Orioles organization.

Despite a no-decision, Molina held the SeaWolves to two earned runs on three hits over five innings. The righty walked three, but struck out four batters to keep an offense that had scored 15 runs during the first two games of the series at bay. The visitors threatened to take the lead with a pair of walks to lead off the fourth inning, but Molina got a lineout and two groundouts to escape trouble, adding to the three 1-2-3 innings to begin and end his night.

Erie scored three runs to take a lead in the sixth inning, but the Baysox cut into the lead with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Two walks and a Cole Billingsley single set the table for the hosts, and a wild pitch from Erie reliever Nolan Blackwood allowed Preston Palmeiro to race home and cut the deficit to 5-3.

Bowie hits the road for the second trip of the 2019 season. Akron, Ohio, is the destination for the first three-game series against the Akron RubberDucks April 18-20 at Canal Park. After an off day on Sunday, the Baysox travel east to UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania for a three-game set against the SeaWolves April 22-24. RHP Hunter Harvey takes the mound Thursday night in Akron against Ducks RHP Matt Solter.

