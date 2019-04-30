“Herrmann
Ramos to plead not criminally responsible in Capital shooting

| April 29, 2019, 08:21 PM
Jarrod Ramos

Jarrod Ramos, accused of killing 5 journalists in Annapolis, MD

Jarrod Ramos, the man charged with shooting and killing five people in the Capital-Gazette newsroom on June 28th has changed his not guilty pleas to not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

Ramos, 39, is accused of killing Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters and John McNamara on the afternoon of June 28, 2018.

Ramos is facing five counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and six counts of first-degree assault.

According to Ramos’ attorney, they believe Ramos was not criminally responsible because of a “mental disorder” and lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct.

The trial for the not guilty plea was scheduled for November, but now the timetable is uncertain. The State now has to provide a mental evaluation within 60 days.

