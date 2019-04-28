Quacks for Backpacks is a go for May 19th

The sixth annual Quacks for Backpacks Duck Races and Family Carnival will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2018 at Homestead Gardens festival grounds in Davidsonville from 11am to 4pm. The Bountiful Backpacks program that furnishes needy children with weekend food. The family carnival at the event will include carnival games, face painting, rubber duck decoration contest, live music, magic food and refreshments. Admission to the events are free. Any family or individual may sponsor a duck or ducks in the races for $10 through $2,000 donations. Prizes will be awarded to the top ducks racing on a special water course built by Homestead Gardens. Business and donor sponsorships are now being sought to raise funds and publicize the event. Further information on sponsorships can be found here!

Proceeds will benefit the nine year old Bountiful Backpack program, that provides nourishing weekend food supplies to up to 150 needy elementary school children in South Anne Arundel County, during the school year. The food program and duck race event are sponsored by the public, sponsors and the Rotary Club of South Anne Arundel County.

Unfortunately, hunger is a reality for many children on the weekends here in Anne Arundel County. Although many are fed nutritious meals at school during the week, the weekends at home are often much different. In an effort to sustain these students over the weekend, the Rotary Club, as part of its hunger initiatives, launched the Bountiful Backpack Program in south county. By sending home the non-perishable ingredients for nutritious meals via backpacks, tries to assure that these children will not go hungry over the weekend. (About 750 pounds of food supplies loaded for delivery each of the 38 weeks of the school year.) Rotary Club members and other volunteers meet on Thursday mornings at the food pantry in a church to fill the backpacks & bags with food that Rotary has purchased or received as donations.

