Paws Pet Boutique set to close on May 27th

Paws Pet Boutique, a staple in the Annapolis pet scene for 20 years will be closing their doors for good at the end on May 27th. In an email sent out this afternoon, owner Michelle and Larry Kownacki said they would be opening a new store in Naples, FL.

Paws Pet Boutique began n a small store on Maryland Avenue and when the former Nancy Hammond studio opened up on State Circle, they slid into the cottage that was the perfect location for people and pets.

Thank you for making a dream come true. We look back on the last 20 years working in Annapolis at Paws pet boutique with deep gratitude. Through this journey we never expected to meet so many exceptional people and pets, make lifelong friends and feel even more passionate about animals. While Annapolis will always hold a special place in our hearts, we are starting a new chapter and heading in a new direction.

According to Kownacki, there will be numerous in-store sales and specials throughout the month of May and also online specials throughout June.

There are hundreds of dogs and cats in Annapolis that are sad today!



